No. 15 LSU suffers first sweep of season to No. 6 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) were unable to avoid their first sweep in Southeastern Conference play dropping the final game to No. 6 Arkansas 6-2 (28-7, 11-4 SEC) 6-2 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Tigers are just one week removed from sweeping Mississippi State and entered the series against Arkansas one game behind the Razorbacks in the SEC West, however, missed opportunities plagued LSU once again.

Tre’ Morgan and Josh Stevenson led the way for the Tigers with two hits each, Stevenson was 2-for-3 at the plate while Morgan was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Dylan Crews had LSU’s other RBI on a double in the top of the second inning that gave LSU a brief 1-0 lead.

Samuel Dutton got the start for the Tigers and went 4 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Grant Taylor (4-1) was handed his first loss of the season after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk.

LSU returns home for the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic on Tuesday, April 19 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.