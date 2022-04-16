LSU shot-putter breaks school record

The following information comes from LSU Athletics:

Sophomore John Meyer is officially the top thrower in LSU history when you look at the all-time school record book. He set the indoor record back at the NCAA Indoor Championships, and then he launched a lifetime best throw of 67′ 3.25″ (20.50 meters) today at the Tom Jones Memorial to cement his mark on the LSU record book.

Meyer’s lifetime best heave came on his second attempt of the day, and it helped him win the event by nearly six feet. It moves him up into the No. 3 spot in the NCAA this season, and it broke Joe Macieczyk’s prior LSU best of 65′ 7″ from all the way back in 1982.

