LSU long distance runner sets school record

Katy-Ann McDonald sure made the most of her trip to California with the LSU distance squad as she won her second event in as many days on Friday night with a school-record time of 4:13.07 in the 1,500 meters run at the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Competing 28 hours after she ran a career-best 2:00.98 in the 800-meter run, McDonald toed the line once again on Friday night in the 1,500 meters. She came in with a career-best time of 4:17.66, but that would quickly change as she looped the track almost four times in an impressive readout of 4:13.07 to win the event that featured over 130 runners. A four-and-a-half-second improvement in the 1,500 meters is quite an impressive amount of time to shave off your personal best in a span of two weeks, but McDonald did it. It was her second win of the week in California, and it moved her up to the No. 3 spot on the 2022 NCAA list. She broke Christine Slythe’s 37-year-old school record of 4:17.14 which had stood since 1985.

Teammate Lorena Rangel competed in the race as well and placed 25th overall with a time of 4:19.29. On the men’s side, Davis Bove ran a personal best time of 3:43.47 to better his already seventh-fastest mark in LSU history. The time of 3:43.37 earned him a 69th place finish. Eric Coston finished in 139th with a 3:52.45.

