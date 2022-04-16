Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU long distance runner sets school record

LSU track athlete sets new school record.
LSU track athlete sets new school record.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from LSU Athletics:

Katy-Ann McDonald sure made the most of her trip to California with the LSU distance squad as she won her second event in as many days on Friday night with a school-record time of 4:13.07 in the 1,500 meters run at the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Competing 28 hours after she ran a career-best 2:00.98 in the 800-meter run, McDonald toed the line once again on Friday night in the 1,500 meters. She came in with a career-best time of 4:17.66, but that would quickly change as she looped the track almost four times in an impressive readout of 4:13.07 to win the event that featured over 130 runners. A four-and-a-half-second improvement in the 1,500 meters is quite an impressive amount of time to shave off your personal best in a span of two weeks, but McDonald did it. It was her second win of the week in California, and it moved her up to the No. 3 spot on the 2022 NCAA list. She broke Christine Slythe’s 37-year-old school record of 4:17.14 which had stood since 1985.

Teammate Lorena Rangel competed in the race as well and placed 25th overall with a time of 4:19.29. On the men’s side, Davis Bove ran a personal best time of 3:43.47 to better his already seventh-fastest mark in LSU history. The time of 3:43.37 earned him a 69th place finish. Eric Coston finished in 139th with a 3:52.45.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

An LSU shot-putter broke a school record.
LSU shot-putter breaks school record
Guard CJ McCollum and the Pelicans open their best-of-seven NBA playoff series against the...
Here’s when the Pelicans-Suns playoff series will tip off
Brandon Ingram, right, led the New Orleans Pelicans past the Los Angeles Clippers with 30...
Pelicans advance to NBA playoffs after fourth-quarter rally eliminates Clippers
Dunham running back Kalante' Wilson is the winner of the 2021 Courage Award.
Dunham RB Kalante’ Wilson wins Sportsline Courage Award