Louisiana pastor returns from Ukraine

By Rick Portier
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - An Amite pastor and his wife witnessed the destruction in Ukraine firsthand.

Mervin and Dasha Strother, senior pastors at Cornerstone Church of Amite, just returned after three days of volunteering at a refugee center on the border of Ukraine and Romania, where they helped translate for families from Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say more than 4 million refugees have fled the country, most of them women and children. And they’re taking shelter in basically any open space they can find.

“It was real somber. They said, if something happens here, we have nowhere to go. There’s no cover. There’s nothing we can do,” said Mervin Strother.

“As we were sitting there, an air raid siren went off. Any building that’s still standing is being used for the war effort: schools, churches, civic centers, campgrounds, every place has refugees in it,” said Strother.

Anyone interested in helping can click here to donate.

