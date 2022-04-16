Impairment suspected in fatal head-on crash in St. Helena

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal head-on crash in St. Helena.

The crash happened on Saturday, April 16 around 6:15 a.m.

According to troopers, the two-vehicle crash happened on LA Highway 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Grace Chandler of Amite City.

According to the investigation, the crash occurred as 28-year-old Nicholas Carter of Denham Springs crossed the centerline into the opposite lane, which resulted in Carter striking Chandler’s vehicle head-on.

Even though Chandler was properly restrained, she died at the scene from her injuries.

Carter suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital from the scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Carter.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Carter and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

