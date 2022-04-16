Early voting begins April 16 for April 30 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana voters can head to the polls to cast their ballots early in the April 30 Municipal General Election.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, early voting began Sat., April 16 and continues through Sat., April 23 (excluding Sun., April 17) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

If you want to vote early, you can do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

