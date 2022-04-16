Dunham RB Kalante’ Wilson wins Sportsline Courage Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dunham running back Kalante’ Wilson was named the Sportsline Courage Award winner, an award that was started back in 2015, at the Warrick Dunn Award banquet on Wednesday, April 13.

Southern Lab’s Angelo Izzard Jr. was named the 2021 Sportsline Player of the Year Award while U-High’s Austin Ausberry won the first-ever Leadership Award.

Wilson’s size might not jump off the charts, at 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, but put on the pads and you’re in for an explosion.

“He’s always been a strong, tough, physical kid,” said head coach Neil Weiner. Wilson played everything from outside linebacker, to fullback and strong safety.

Dunham running back Kalante' Wilson (22) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

During his sophomore campaign, Wilson had a breakout season at running back and No. 22 rushed for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging seven yards per carry. However, in his junior year, his season was cut short in week 2 after he suffered a season ending injury.

Wilson bounced back in his final year, rushing for just over 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns and being named the District Offensive MVP.

