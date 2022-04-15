Ask the Expert
Tigers fall short in series opener vs. No. 6 Arkansas

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU (23-10, 7-6 SEC) fell short in the opening game of the series against No. 6 Arkansas (26-7, 9-4 SEC) the SEC Division West leader 5-4 on Thursday, April 14.

The Tigers missed a huge opportunity in the top of the eighth inning trailing 5-4 with the bases loaded and one out, but the Razorbacks were able to get Jordan Thompson to ground out into a double play to end the inning.

LSU was held hitless through the first 5.2 innings, but the Tigers were able to collect four straight singles with two outs resulting in three runs to take a 3-2 lead over Arkansas.

Dylan Crews broke up the no-hitter in the top of the fifth with a single back up the middle, Jacob Berry would collect the Tigers’ second hit scoring Hayden Travinski from third to make it 2-1.

Cade Doughty would follow with an RBI single of his own to tie the game at 2-2 and then Josh Pearson would collect an RBI single of his own to take their first lead of the game. However, the lead would not last long as the Razorbacks collected three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to retake the lead at 5-3.

In the top of the eighth inning, Tre’ Morgan reached base on catcher’s interference and Berry would later drive Morgan in on an RBI single to right field to make it a one-run game at 5-4. The Tigers would load the bases with one out, but Thompson would ground out into a double play to end the game.

LSU will look to even the series against Arkansas on Friday, April 15 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

