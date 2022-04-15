Three transported from Burbank Drive crash
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were transported to a hospital after a vehicle landed upside down in a ditch along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge late Friday afternoon.
Paramedics said none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.
The incident happened in front of a home near The Oasis restaurant and volleyball courts.
Police are now investigating what led to the crash.
