Three transported from Burbank Drive crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were transported to a hospital after a vehicle landed upside down in a ditch along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge late Friday afternoon.

Paramedics said none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

The incident happened in front of a home near The Oasis restaurant and volleyball courts.

Police are now investigating what led to the crash.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.