Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Devin Page Jr., the 3-year-old killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in bed on Tuesday, April 12, has confirmed LSU and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will take care of the funeral expenses.

Devin Page
Devin Page(Family)

The toddler had just started preschool and loved playing with his siblings, family members said.

RELATED STORIES
‘You don’t want this feeling’: Family of toddler killed by stray bullet wants justice
THE INVESTIGATORS: Toddler marks 51st young person killed by gunfire in EBR since 2021
Toddler killed by stray bullet in shooting; police investigating

A memorial balloon release will be held at the Morning Star Full Gospel Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The church is located at 2267 Balis Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

Devin Page Jr. had just started preschool, loved playing with his siblings, and loved his family.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Fairfields Avenue near North Foster Drive just after 11:00 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 15
Humidity, rain chances return for Easter weekend
Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines,...
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar
Balloon release to be held for child killed by stray bullet
Balloon release to be held for child killed by stray bullet
Ricky Lee Jr., Billy Joe Massey, and Kaylin McKinney
3 arrested after investigation into fraudulent activity in Albany