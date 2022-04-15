Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.(Source: Senate TV/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “I’d put my record up against anyone’s” is what Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had to say after recent reports that other lawmakers are worried about her health, especially after losing her husband to cancer in February.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported four unnamed senators, three former Feinstein aides and a California Democratic member of Congress said her mental health has gotten worse recently, and they’re worried about her memory and ability to lead.

But Feinstein defended herself, calling the newspaper Thursday to say she’s committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.

She explained that the whole thing is puzzling to her.

Feinstein has faced questions about her ability to serve for a few years now and lost her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after her Democratic colleagues privately complained about her performance during the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
Trump adviser Miller grilled about Trump’s speech on Jan. 6
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 15
Humidity, rain chances return for Easter weekend
Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines,...
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region