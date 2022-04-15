REPORT: Debris in roadway on I-12 West, authorities on scene
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several cars could be seen on side of the road on I-12 West past the Amite Rive Bridge coming from Denham Springs to Baton Rouge after reports of debris in the road Fri., April 15.
The debris reportedly caused flat tires on some of the vehicles.
Louisiana State Police along with the Denham Springs Police Department are responding to the scene.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
