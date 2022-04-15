REPORT: Debris in roadway on I-12 West, authorities on scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several cars could be seen on side of the road on I-12 West past the Amite Rive Bridge coming from Denham Springs to Baton Rouge after reports of debris in the road Fri., April 15.

USE CAUTION when coming to Baton Rouge from Denham Springs on I-12 WEST. Apparently several vehicles hit some type of debris on the Amite River Bridge and possibly now have flat tires. No backup or delays currently associated with that situation. pic.twitter.com/IcY6kD6DLK — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 15, 2022

The debris reportedly caused flat tires on some of the vehicles.

Louisiana State Police along with the Denham Springs Police Department are responding to the scene.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

