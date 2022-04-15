No. 21 LSU shuts out South Carolina 4-0, Kilponen strikes out 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (25-16, 6-7 SEC) shutout South Carolina (23-19, 2-11 SEC) 4-0 from Tiger Park on Thursday, April 14 to pick up their sixth win in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers collected only two hits in the win but scored four runs, the two hits were a season.

Shelbi Sunseri and Raleen Gutierrez were the lone Tigers to collect hits, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the second from Sunseri gave LSU a 2-0 lead. Ali Kilponen (14-4) picked up the win for LSU after pitching seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out 10 batters.

The Tigers would add two more runs as Danieca Coffey reached on a fielder’s choice allowing Cait Calland and Sydney Peterson to score to make it 4-0.

LSU will look for the series victory on Friday, April 15 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. from Tiger Park.

