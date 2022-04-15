Ask the Expert
LSU’s Ingrid Lindbald wins first SEC individual title in 31 years

LSU junior Ingrid Linbald won the school's first individual Southeastern Conference Title in 31 years.
LSU junior Ingrid Linbald won the school’s first individual Southeastern Conference Title in 31 years.(LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU junior Ingrid Linbald won the school’s first individual Southeastern Conference Title in 31 years at the SEC Women’s Golf Championship on Friday, April 15.

Linbald won it with an eagle on the final hole of the championship to finish at 10-under for the 54-hole event. Entering the final day she was in third place 6-under 66. As a team, the Tigers finished with a closing round of 2-under to finish the team qualifying portion in second place allowing them to move into the top eight teams to advance to match play.

Entering the final hole, a par-5 478-yard hole, Linbald trailed by one stroke and went for it all after finishing as the runner-up in last year’s event. She took a 5-wood and got to within 38-feet for a tricky eagle putt.

Lindblad, winner of a school record eight collegiate titles entering the event, left the flagstick in and she let it die right in the center for an eagle and what would be a one stroke victory.

Kristi Coats was the last LSU winner of the SEC individual championship in 1991.

