LSU defensive coordinator Matt House talks after spring practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is close to wrapping up its third week of spring ball and the new leader in charge of the defense talked at the podium on Thursday, April 14.

Defensive coordinator Matt House discussed the work he and head coach Brian Kelly are getting done together.

Next up for LSU is a scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16.

Then, the annual spring game in Death Valley will be held on Saturday, April 23.

