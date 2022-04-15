LSP arrest 24-year-old with possession with the intent to distribute heroin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a month-long investigation the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Unit and Louisiana State Police Troop A arrested a 24-year-old male with alleged possession of heroin and intent to distribute in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Matthew Barnes Jr. 24, was arrested after officials executed a search warrant at a residence on Broad Avenue on Thursday, April 14.

When investigators executed the search warrant they were able to secure approximately $59,000, 86 grams of heroin, 512 grams of methamphetamine, 241 grams of marijuana, approximately 3 grams of cocaine, as well as two firearms were seized.

Louisiana State Police seized weapons and drugs. (Louisiana State Police)

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Barnes. With the assistance of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Investigators located Barnes in Port Allen.

Barnes was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession to distribute methamphetamine, and transactions involving drug proceeds.

26-year-old Raymond Barnes was also arrested for resisting arrest by flight for his role in evading authorities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.