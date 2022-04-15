Humidity, rain chances return for Easter weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warm front lifting inland from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a return of warmer and more humid air to the region today. The front may also be enough to spark a few showers through the day, with rain chances posted around 30%. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 15 (WAFB)

Scattered showers and a few t-storms will be possible through the Easter weekend as Gulf moisture continues surging inland in advance of our next cold front. Saturday should start out dry, but scattered showers and a few t-storms will be possible by afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for areas just north of Baton Rouge, with isolated strong storms possible that could produce damaging winds or hail.

Easter Sunday starts out with clouds and muggy conditions as lows only reach the upper 60s. It should be dry for sunrise services, but clouds may very well obscure the Easter sunrise. Into the afternoon, only a few isolated showers are expected, with highs in the mid 80s.

Best rain chances are expected to hold off until late Sunday into early Monday as a cold front moves through the region. SPC has a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted just north of Baton Rouge, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk covering most of the remainder of our area.

Any rains should exit early Monday, with drier and slightly cooler weather settling in for the early part of next week. The extended outlook continues to point toward a run of dry weather that may continue through most of next week. However, temperatures will also climb through the remainder of next week and could reach the upper 80s by the following weekend.

