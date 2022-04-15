Family calls for action after drive-by shooting stray bullet kills 3-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “He was sleeping. And then here comes this bullet. And shoots him in his head while he’s sleeping,” said Cathy Toliver, grandmother of Devin Page, Jr.

The family is still in disbelief.

Devin Page (Family)

Their sweet, baby boy, lovingly nicknamed “Juju,” was killed by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting.

“He was so smart. He was so intelligent, he was handsome. He was, he was so beautiful with a beautiful soul,” said his mother, Tye Toliver.

The family received an outpouring of support, including kindness from basketball great, Shaquille O’Neal.

But the real healing will take time, long after the funeral.

“Every one of y’all that saying that y’all going to be here for me, I hope all of y’all stand on that because I’m going to need all the help and more support once his funeral is over. And I’m going to fight for my son, I’m going to fight for him,” the mother said.

Tye and Cathy Toliver said they won’t stop fighting for justice for Juju.

“If you did this to my grandbaby, you are looking at her right now, and you are looking at us, look at us in the face, and you were the one that did this. How can you live with yourself, not only because of my grandson but other people? Do you see who has been killed? Who has been murdered? And you think you have gotten away with it, but you are not getting away with it,” said Cathy Toliver.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul called out not only those involved in the shooting but those with information that could lead to their arrest.

“To those individuals who are around him or her or them, the family members, the friends, your associates, the girlfriend, somebody in the inner circle of those individuals who drove down the street and shot a baby who was sleeping in his bed? Yes, somebody out there knows. What’s right about you saying nothing?” said Paul.

Devin’s mother is asking people to take action because you never know when it will come to your house.

“I never thought I would ever have to go through something like this. You know I always thought my kids would be the ones to bury me not me burying my kids, you know, and I’m so angry, I’m angry,” she said.

His grandmother asked people to spread love, not violence.

“The approach that I’m going to take is one of let’s follow love,” Toliver said.

If you know anything that can help investigators find those responsible for this, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867). You can remain anonymous.

A balloon release will be held Saturday afternoon at Morning Star Full Gospel Baptist Church. It starts at 3 p.m.

