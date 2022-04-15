Clippers will be without Paul George against Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Los Angeles Clippers will host the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament Friday night.

The winner will claim the eighth seed in the Wester Conference Playoffs.

The Pelicans (36-46, ninth in the Western Conference) are coming off of a huge round one win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) will be without star Paul George, who entered health and safety protocols early Friday morning.

Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's Play-in game vs. New Orleans, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2022

Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

Los Angeles is second in the NBA shooting 37.4% from downtown, led by Isaiah Hartenstein shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans are 25-27 in conference play. New Orleans ranks third in the league with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.1.

Reggie Jackson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Robert Covington is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Valanciunas is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 21.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

