Celebrate Easter in Baton Rouge with these events

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Easter just days away, there are several family-friendly events happening around the Capital City for everyone to enjoy. We’ve compiled a list of some of those events below.

DOWNTOWN WAY OF THE CROSS

On Fri., April 15 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., the annual Way of the Cross hosted by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and St. Joseph Cathedral will take place. The procession starts at St. Joseph Cathedral, travel a 14-station route throughout the State Capitol grounds, and return to the steps of the Cathedral.

EASTER PUP PARADE

On Sat., April 16, beginning at 11 a.m., there will be an Easter Pup Parade located at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs. You’re encouraged to dress up your fur baby and join in on the fun. The parade is apart of a bigger event called Frog’s Easter Market put on by Frog’s Farmer Market. From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be lots to do including an Easter egg hunt, bounce house, face painting, a DJ, petting zoo and a Farmer’s Market with over 115 vendors.

DISTRICT 10 COMMUNITY EASTER FESTIVITIES

On Sat., April 16 from noon until 5 p.m., there will be an Easter celebration located at Expressway Park. The address is 935 S. 11th St.

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL EASTER MEAL

On Sun., April 17 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul will serve a special Easter sit down meal to those in need. The St. Vincent De Paul dining room is located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place. Easter Baskets will be distributed to guests 12 years old and younger. Children must be present to receive a basket.

CENTRAL POLICE DEPARTMENT EASTER BASKET GIVEAWAY

On Sun., April 17, starting at 1 p.m., the Easter Bunny will be at the Central Police Department to hand out Easter baskets. This is a drive-thru event. The address is 13505 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, La. 70818.

