3 arrested after investigation into fraudulent activity in Albany

Ricky Lee Jr., Billy Joe Massey, and Kaylin McKinney
Ricky Lee Jr., Billy Joe Massey, and Kaylin McKinney(Albany Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Three people are now in jail on various fraud and drug charges after officers responded to fraudulent activity reported at a bank in Albany, authorities said.

Officials with the Albany Police Department said following the investigation at the bank they seized suspected counterfeit payroll checks, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Police then arrested Billy Joe Massey, Ricky Lee Jr., and Kaylin McKinney.

Massey was arrested on charges of monetary instrument abuse, seven counts of identity theft, 18 counts of forgery, three warrants, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Joe Massey
Billy Joe Massey(Albany Police Department)

The Baton Rouge Police Department immediately placed a detainer on Massey for similar crimes in Baton Rouge, authorities said.

He is currently being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center with a bond of $291,200.00 pending initial court appearances.

Lee was arrested on charges of monetary instrument abuse, possession of schedule II drugs, violation of a drug-free zone, and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

Ricky Lee Jr.
Ricky Lee Jr.(Albany Police Department)

He is currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center with a bond of $60,500.00 pending initial court appearances.

McKinney was arrested on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, violation of a drug-free zone, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaylin McKinney
Kaylin McKinney(Albany Police Department)

She is currently being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center with a bond of $36,500.00 pending initial court appearances.

The case remains under investigation.

