Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WBR Parish Schools superintendent retiring

Wes Watts
Wes Watts(West Baton Rouge Parish Schools)
By WAFB Staff and Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Superindent of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Wesley Watts is retiring.

“I made it official with our Board and my staff Tuesday,” Watts told WAFB.

He has served as the head of the school system since 2014.

Watts, a native of Central, began his teaching and coaching career in 1992 after graduating from McNeese State University, which he attended on a football scholarship.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Baton Rouge International School
Baton Rouge International School to close its doors at end of school year
West Feliciana High student Wyles Gilfoil and Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R-La.)
La. congresswoman honors West Feliciana High student accepted into West Point
Roughly 100 teachers across Louisiana came to the capital region to see how they can make the...
Louisiana Association of Educators meet for 45th assembly to discuss future of education
Roughly 100 teachers across Louisiana came to the capital region to see how they can make the...
Louisiana Association of Educators meet for 45th assembly to discuss future of education