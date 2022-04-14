WBR Parish Schools superintendent retiring

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Superindent of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Wesley Watts is retiring.

“I made it official with our Board and my staff Tuesday,” Watts told WAFB.

He has served as the head of the school system since 2014.

Watts, a native of Central, began his teaching and coaching career in 1992 after graduating from McNeese State University, which he attended on a football scholarship.

