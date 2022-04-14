WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Chance Williams - Scotlandville RB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final player attending the Warrick Dunn Award banquet for Sportsline Player of the Year is Scotlandville running back Chance Williams.

In his final year as a Hornet, Williams ran for just under 2,000 yards on 130 carries and scored 14 touchdowns.

The Grambling signee also did damage as a receiver, reeling in 23 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns.

And it didn’t stop there. Williams was a special teams threat. In week two against East Ascension, Williams returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Williams is the second Scotlandville Hornet to be named a finalist, joining his backfield mate Marlon Gunn Jr.

