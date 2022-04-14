Sunshine returns today, a few showers for Easter weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much quieter weather can be expected today as a cold front slowly makes its way into the northern Gulf of Mexico.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 14 (WAFB)

After some needed rains that totaled 1″ to 3″+ for much of the area over the last couple of days, we’ll stay dry today and see sunshine return, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The dry weather will be short-lived as at least a chance of rain returns to the forecast for Easter weekend. Good Friday could start out with a couple of showers along the coast and a few showers will be possible elsewhere during the day as the cold front that is moving into the Gulf of Mexico this morning lifts back inland as a warm front.

Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with comfortable temperatures on Friday as highs top out near 80 degrees.

Rain chances are expected to run about 40% on both Saturday and Easter Sunday, with best chances of seeing any showers or t-storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has added a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for areas near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor on Saturday. Isolated instances of hail and/or damaging winds are possible in any stronger storms that might develop, particularly near and north of the state line.

Easter Sunday features a mainly dry and muggy start, with lows in the upper 60s. Another warm afternoon can be expected as highs climb into the low to mid 80s. A few showers and t-storms will also be possible, but I certainly wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans. If you have any egg hunts or other activities scheduled for Sunday, just keep an eye on radar and have a backup plan ready just in case.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the first part of next week, but it looks as though a cold front should slip through the area sometime on Monday. A chance of rain will persist on Monday until the front moves through, with mainly dry weather expected for the remainder of next week.

