Southern Lab QB Angelo Izzard Jr. wins 2021 Sportsline Player of the Year

Southern Lab QB Angelo Izzard accepts the trophy for 2021 Sportsline Player of the Year from...
Southern Lab QB Angelo Izzard accepts the trophy for 2021 Sportsline Player of the Year from Warrick Dunn.(WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2021 Warrick Dunn Awards banquet wrapped up at the Crowne Plaza a little before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

The winner of the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award is Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard Jr.

Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard (10)
Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Already a two-time Sportsline Player of the Week, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound signal-caller was second in the Baton Rouge area in passing yards during the regular season, totaling more than 2,300 yards to go with 31 touchdowns.

But it was the playoffs where Izzard really turned it up, leading Southern Lab to 42 points per game in four victories.

Those triumphs were capped off with a 38-14 win over Ouachita Christian for the Division IV state championship.

