Ricotta Cheesecake with Prunes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ricotta, or “twice-cooked,” is a delicious and soft, milky curd that’s added to many dishes in Italian cuisine for flavoring and texture. It is often showcased in a great variety of recipes: from appetizers and pasta sauces to pasta fillings and desserts. Here, the rich Ricotta provides the cake with the perfect moisture and density, created the supreme balance between a cake and a cheesecake. Are you ready to wow your family and friends this Easter season with this divine treat?

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 1 (9-inch) Cake

Ingredients:

1½ pounds fresh Ricotta cheese, drained

1¼ cups pitted dried prunes

1 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

1 cup flour, plus more for dusting

juice of 1 grapefruit

juice of 1 lemon

½ cup water

2 tbsps honey

3 large eggs, room temperature

½ cup sugar

¾ cup Greek yogurt

pinch kosher salt

grated zest of ½ grapefruit

grated zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp baking powder

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan with butter then dust with flour, tapping out excess. Set aside. In a small saucepan, combine prunes, fruit juices and ½ cup water over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook 10–12 minutes or until prunes are very soft and liquid is almost evaporated. Transfer prunes and cooking liquid to a small food processor then add honey. Purée to create a thick jam. Set aside. In a mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat eggs and sugar at high speed about 2 minutes or until mixture is light. Reduce speed to medium then add ricotta, yogurt and salt. Beat 2 minutes or until smooth. Add in fruit zests and vanilla. At low speed, add in 1 cup flour and baking powder and mix until just combined. Spread half of batter in prepared pan then dollop half of prune jam on top of the batter. Spread remaining batter on top then finish with remaining prune jam. Lightly swirl the jam around into the batter with a paring knife to create desired design. Bake 50 minutes or until a tester inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Let cake cool 10 minutes then remove from pan. Allow cake to cool completely before serving.

