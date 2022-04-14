Ask the Expert
Netflix launches new way for viewers to 'like' their favorite shows

Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.(freestocks.org from Pexels via canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022
(CNN) - Netflix wants to keep its customers happy with the selections they are making.

The streaming service recently introduced a new recommendation tool - a double thumbs-up button.

Netflix already has thumbs up and thumbs down buttons for viewers to give feedback on what they like and dislike, but the company said it wanted to add another option.

The double thumbs-up tool is a way for viewers to let Netflix know which shows and movies they really like and enjoy.

Representatives with Netflix said it could recommend similar content thanks to the new tool, which ultimately helps customers stick around longer and feel satisfied with their subscription.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

