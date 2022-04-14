LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette.

According to authorities, investigators with LSP were requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving at least one of their officers on April 14 just after 2:30 a.m.

The incident reportedly happened in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue.

State Police added one person was taken to a hospital where they later died.

The investigation remains ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.