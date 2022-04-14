Longtime LSU assistant leaving Auburn to join Mulkey’s staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime LSU assistant coach Bob Starkey is leaving Auburn after just one season to join Kim Mulkey’s staff in Baton Rouge. Starkey announced the decision via Twitter on Tuesday, April 12.

Starkey stated in his tweet that it was the most difficult decision in his professional career to leave Auburn. He stated that the truth is there is only one job I would have ever considered and that the opportunity afforded to Sherie and I to go “home.”

It was the most difficult decision of my professional career to leave Auburn. I greatly believe in the vision of @CoachJ_AU and will cherish forever working with her and her staff. pic.twitter.com/f8G20jd1f8 — BobStarkey (@CoachBobStarkey) April 13, 2022

Starkey was an assistant for the LSU men’s basketball coach from 1990 until 1996 and then in 1997, he became an administrative assistant for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

He served as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team until 2011. Just before LSU’s run to a fourth consecutive Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament, Starkey was named the interim head coach after Pokey Chatman resigned.

