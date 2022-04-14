THE INVESTIGATORS: Toddler marks 51st young person killed by gunfire in EBR since 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to data the 9News Investigators obtained from the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, the tragic shooting death of a 3-year-old Tuesday marks the latest in a deadly trend among young people in the Capital City. Since the start of 2021, the data reveals that 51 young people 21 years old and younger have lost their lives to gunfire across the parish. The youngest victim was a 1-year-old. Unfortunately, District Attorney Hillar Moore says it’s to be expected.

Devin Page (Family)

”This is what our young people are seeing play out on social media and on television and unfortunately the pattern continues,” Moore said.

Moore was at the scene of that most recent shooting that claimed the life of three-year-old Devin Page, Jr. and he says the grief and pain never gets any easier to stomach. He believes we have to do something to get control of the violence plaguing young people but he fears that by the time the community gets involved it’s too late.

”I used to think we need to reach kids before the third grade but now it’s almost like we have to get them during the prenatal period. We have to make sure we get to them even before they get school-age if we’re going to stand a chance,” Moore added.

Moore says it’s important for families, neighbors and loved ones to get involved in changing this trend because he says law enforcement and various programs and agencies within the community can’t do it alone.

“It starts at home,” Moore said.

