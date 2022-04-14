Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

THE INVESTIGATORS: Toddler marks 51st young person killed by gunfire in EBR since 2021

THE INVESTIGATORS: Toddler marks 51st young person killed by gunfire in EBR since 2021
THE INVESTIGATORS: Toddler marks 51st young person killed by gunfire in EBR since 2021(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to data the 9News Investigators obtained from the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, the tragic shooting death of a 3-year-old Tuesday marks the latest in a deadly trend among young people in the Capital City. Since the start of 2021, the data reveals that 51 young people 21 years old and younger have lost their lives to gunfire across the parish. The youngest victim was a 1-year-old. Unfortunately, District Attorney Hillar Moore says it’s to be expected.

Devin Page
Devin Page(Family)
RELATED STORIES
‘You don’t want this feeling’: Family of toddler killed by stray bullet wants justice
‘There is a better outcome beyond the grave or prison’ -Mayor on shooting that killed 3-yr-old
Toddler killed by stray bullet in shooting; police investigating

”This is what our young people are seeing play out on social media and on television and unfortunately the pattern continues,” Moore said.

Moore was at the scene of that most recent shooting that claimed the life of three-year-old Devin Page, Jr. and he says the grief and pain never gets any easier to stomach. He believes we have to do something to get control of the violence plaguing young people but he fears that by the time the community gets involved it’s too late.

”I used to think we need to reach kids before the third grade but now it’s almost like we have to get them during the prenatal period. We have to make sure we get to them even before they get school-age if we’re going to stand a chance,” Moore added.

Moore says it’s important for families, neighbors and loved ones to get involved in changing this trend because he says law enforcement and various programs and agencies within the community can’t do it alone.

“It starts at home,” Moore said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
LSP: Suspect shot, killed after firing at officers serving warrant
Aerial Edwards
2 men convicted in deadly Valentine’s Day shooting in 2019
Newman served as the head women’s tennis coach from 1973 to 1979, leading the then Ben-Gals to...
Pat Newman first women’s tennis coach in LSU history passes away
Reven Compton (mugshot)
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges of felony theft, attempted perpetration
First Responders Easter Parade
First responders put on Easter parade for patients at OLOL Children’s Hospital