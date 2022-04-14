House on Willow St destroyed by accidental fire, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say a fire destroyed a home in the 2400 block of Willow Street on Thursday morning.

The fire started just before 9:45 a.m. Thursday, April 14.

Crews arrived at the scene and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a door and a window of the home, according to BRFD.

Firefighters say a home in the 2400 block of Willow Street in Baton Rouge, La. was destroyed by a fire on Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Firefighters said they entered the home and found the fire coming from the laundry room.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and eventually extinguish it, according to the fire department.

Firefighters say a home in the 2400 block of Willow Street in Baton Rouge, La. was destroyed by a fire on Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

However, firefighters said the home is a total loss.

Authorities said the fire has been ruled accidental after investigators determined that the fire originated in the area around the dryer that was not properly vented.

