Former LSP supt. fails to show up for hearing he was subpoenaed to attend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The former head of Louisiana State Police was not at a hearing he was subpoenaed to attend on Thursday, April 14.

Former Col. Kevin Reeves failed to show up for a hearing of the Louisiana State Police Commission concerning a former trooper who was fired after talking about the incident that resulted in the death of Ronald Greene.

Retired Maj. Jason Turner was also not in attendance, despite being subpoenaed as well.

The attorney for whistleblower Carl Cavalier is asking Reeves and Turner be held in contempt of court.

