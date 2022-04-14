Dream Center helping many in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a group of hard-working people in north Baton Rouge who are impacting kids’ lives every day.

Empower 225 meets at the Healing Place Dream Center off Winbourne Ave. to provide education, life skills, career prep, mentoring and more.

They also have an Easter Egg Hunt happening on Good Friday they want you to know about. You can meet at 4829 Winbourne Ave. from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

You can learn more about their programs here .

