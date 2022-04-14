Ask the Expert
Deputies ask for help identifying bank robber

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said this man robbed a bank on April 13, 2022.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said this man robbed a bank on April 13, 2022.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A masked man robbed a bank in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 14, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened at First American Bank on Jones Creek Road around 10:45 a.m.

They added the man passed a note to a teller instructing her to give him money.

Investigators reported the man did not mention a weapon or make any threats.

They added he walked out of the bank after being given an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who can identify the man or knows anything about the robbery is urged to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

