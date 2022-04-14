Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges of felony theft, attempted perpetration

Reven Compton (mugshot)
Reven Compton (mugshot)(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for Reven Compton who is wanted on charges of felony theft and perpetration or alleged perpetration of certain crimes of violence against a victim 65 years of age or older.

Officials believe that Compton was given $60,000 by the victim to purchase property for the victim. Instead of making the purchase, Compton deposited the money into her account. She has ceased any and all communication with the victim and has not returned any of the money.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Compton please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

