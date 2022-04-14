Crawfish outlook for Easter weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many families, crawfish boils are an Easter tradition. This year the availability is up from last year.

“My family comes into town, my brother from Las Vegas, my nephew from Texas, and we all have a crawfish boil on Sunday, so we are looking at ordering about two pounds of crawfish on Sunday to have those,” Michael Gains said.

Montalbano’s owner Randy Montalbano said this year they expect the best year ever for crawfish sales.

“The crawfish outlook, we foresee it as being great this year, and Easter weekend, of course, is a big supply and demand weekend, but this year the crawfish are plentiful, and we believe it’s going to be great,” he said.

Customers will also get quality crawfish this year, Montalbano said.

“The crawfish the size is a medium to large and they’ve been running very nice this year. The prices fluctuated, it’s held, but it has not gone up this easter, so we’re getting 3.99 a pound for live crawfish and 4.99 for boiled. And they’re really pretty crawfish,” Montalbano said.

For families celebrating Easter, it’s all worth it.

“They’re really, the size is really good. price is going to be a little pricey for the holidays, and we knew that coming in. we know they’re going to be a little high, but we feel it is worth it,” Haley Carter said.

