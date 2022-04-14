Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Crawfish outlook for Easter weekend

File photo
File photo
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many families, crawfish boils are an Easter tradition. This year the availability is up from last year.

“My family comes into town, my brother from Las Vegas, my nephew from Texas, and we all have a crawfish boil on Sunday, so we are looking at ordering about two pounds of crawfish on Sunday to have those,” Michael Gains said.

Montalbano’s owner Randy Montalbano said this year they expect the best year ever for crawfish sales.

“The crawfish outlook, we foresee it as being great this year, and Easter weekend, of course, is a big supply and demand weekend, but this year the crawfish are plentiful, and we believe it’s going to be great,” he said.

Customers will also get quality crawfish this year, Montalbano said.

“The crawfish the size is a medium to large and they’ve been running very nice this year. The prices fluctuated, it’s held, but it has not gone up this easter, so we’re getting 3.99 a pound for live crawfish and 4.99 for boiled. And they’re really pretty crawfish,” Montalbano said.

For families celebrating Easter, it’s all worth it.

“They’re really, the size is really good. price is going to be a little pricey for the holidays, and we knew that coming in. we know they’re going to be a little high, but we feel it is worth it,” Haley Carter said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Firefighters say a home in the 2400 block of Willow Street in Baton Rouge, La. was destroyed by...
House on Willow St destroyed by accidental fire, BRFD says
THE INVESTIGATORS: Toddler marks 51st young person killed by gunfire in EBR since 2021
THE INVESTIGATORS: Toddler marks 51st young person killed by gunfire in EBR since 2021
Rainfall Timing
Scattered t-showers return after lovely spring day
Louisiana State Police Commission
Two lawyers spar over LSP Commission procedures