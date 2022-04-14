Ask the Expert
CATS, Walls Project to unveil mural highlighting future of transportation in BR

Brandon Boutte, a local artist, working on a new mural sponsored by CATS and The Walls Project.
Brandon Boutte, a local artist, working on a new mural sponsored by CATS and The Walls Project.(The Walls Project)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A brand new mural highlighting the future of transportation in the Capital City will make its debut Thurs., April 14.

The Walls Project and the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will unveil the painting starting at 10 a.m. during a press conference.

The 2200-square-foot mural is located on the locally owned business Toussaint Customs and Collisions, located at 1824 Highland Rd., and was completed by local artist Bryson Boutte.

Boutte, along with representatives from the Walls Project and CATS will speak at the press conference Thursday.

