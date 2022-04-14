CATS, Walls Project to unveil mural highlighting future of transportation in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A brand new mural highlighting the future of transportation in the Capital City will make its debut Thurs., April 14.

The Walls Project and the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will unveil the painting starting at 10 a.m. during a press conference.

The 2200-square-foot mural is located on the locally owned business Toussaint Customs and Collisions, located at 1824 Highland Rd., and was completed by local artist Bryson Boutte.

Boutte, along with representatives from the Walls Project and CATS will speak at the press conference Thursday.

