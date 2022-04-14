Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives have made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers dead near the Mall of Louisiana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 when the suspect pulled up next to the victims’ car on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue, according to police.
BRPD will hold a news conference is in reference to the Bluebonnet Blvd shooting on Thursday, April 14, at 5:30 P.M.
Investigators say the suspect opened fire, hit four people inside the car, and then left the scene in a separate vehicle.
Officials said two teenagers, who were later identified as Donte Dorsey, 18, and Clifton Lindsey, 19, were killed. A 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were also injured, they said.
BRPD investigators called the shooting “highly-planned” and “targeted.”
