Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives have made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers dead near the Mall of Louisiana , according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BREAKING: BRPD has made an arrest in that deadly shooting outside the Mall of Louisiana in February.



A press conference is scheduled for 5:30 where we should learn more. @WAFB — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) April 14, 2022

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 when the suspect pulled up next to the victims’ car on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue, according to police.

BRPD will hold a news conference is in reference to the Bluebonnet Blvd shooting on Thursday, April 14, at 5:30 P.M.

Investigators say the suspect opened fire, hit four people inside the car, and then left the scene in a separate vehicle.

Officials said two teenagers, who were later identified as Donte Dorsey, 18, and Clifton Lindsey, 19 , were killed. A 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were also injured, they said.

Two victims have been identified in a fatal shooting near the Mall of Louisiana Friday afternoon.

BRPD investigators called the shooting “highly-planned” and “targeted.”

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.