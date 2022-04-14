Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana

The Baton Rouge Police Department has closed the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard at...
The Baton Rouge Police Department has closed the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue after a shooting on Feb. 25, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Perry Robinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives have made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers dead near the Mall of Louisiana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 when the suspect pulled up next to the victims’ car on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue, according to police.

BRPD will hold a news conference is in reference to the Bluebonnet Blvd shooting on Thursday, April 14, at 5:30 P.M.

Investigators say the suspect opened fire, hit four people inside the car, and then left the scene in a separate vehicle.

Officials said two teenagers, who were later identified as Donte Dorsey, 18, and Clifton Lindsey, 19, were killed. A 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were also injured, they said.

Two victims have been identified in a fatal shooting near the Mall of Louisiana Friday afternoon.

BRPD investigators called the shooting “highly-planned” and “targeted.”

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Newman served as the head women’s tennis coach from 1973 to 1979, leading the then Ben-Gals to...
Pat Newman first women’s tennis coach in LSU history passes away
Reven Compton (mugshot)
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges of felony theft, attempted perpetration
First Responders Easter Parade
First responders put on Easter parade for patients at OLOL Children’s Hospital
A firefighter holds the baby owl.
CUTE: Firefighters save baby owl that fell from nest