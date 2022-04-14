5 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Donaldsonville shooting

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Five men are behind bars and another is wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that sent a victim to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Myron Forcell, 20, of Donaldsonville, is sought in a shooting that happened on St. Vincent Street around noon on April 8. They added he is wanted on charges of principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Investigators said five others have been arrested in the case:

Jahiem Knockum (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jahiem Knockum, 19, of Donaldsonville, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Mickie Batiste (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Mickie Batiste, 24, of Donaldsonville, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Jeremiah Preston (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jeremiah Preston, 20, of Donaldsonville, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Byron James (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Byron James, 21, of Donaldsonville, is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Walter Bell (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Walter Bell, 21, of Gonzales, is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Investigators said doctors were able to stabilize the victim and he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting or can help detectives locate Forcell is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636, text 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.

