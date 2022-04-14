Ask the Expert
3 Southern Lab Kittens, including QB Angelo Izzard Jr., and 4 from St. Joseph’s Academy sign letters of intent

Southern Lab QB Angelo Izzard signs his letter of intent to play at Tuskegee University.
Southern Lab QB Angelo Izzard signs his letter of intent to play at Tuskegee University.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard Jr. and two of his teammates signed their letters of intent on Thursday, April 14, to continue their football careers at Tuskegee University.

Izzard, a dual-threat quarterback, will also be playing for the Golden Tiger baseball program.

His teammates, Shane Forman and Shawn Bates will also be playing football at Tuskegee.

Four young ladies at St. Joseph’s Academy officially cemented their places at the collegiate level on Wednesday, April 13.

Maddie Kate Gardiner will run cross country and track and field at LSU.

Ava Dunn will continue her track career as well but it will be at Rhodes College in Memphis.

Soccer standout Maddie Daivs is off to William Carey Univerisity in Hattiesburg, Miss.

And swimmer Cece Werth signed with Hendrix College in Conway, Ark.

