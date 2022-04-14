Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Pair convicted in shooting death of pregnant woman

Aerial Edwards
Aerial Edwards(Facebook)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN, La. (WAFB) - A jury has convicted two men for a deadly Valentine’s Day shooting in 2019 that claimed the life of a pregnant woman, according to court officials.

Prosecutor Chad Aguillard with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in the shooting death of Aerial Edwards, 25, of Glynn, that Treveon Robinson and Andre Griffin, both from Port Allen, were both found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, and attempted second-degree murder, while Robinson was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

RELATED STORIES
Officials identify pregnant woman killed in Valentine’s Day drive-by shooting
7 arrested in Valentine’s Day drive-by shooting death of pregnant woman
Treveon L. Robinson, convicted of second-degree murder, first degree feticide, attempted second...
Treveon L. Robinson, convicted of second-degree murder, first degree feticide, attempted second degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Treveon L. Robinson_Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)
Andre V. Griffin, convicted of second-degree murder, first degree feticide, attempted second...
Andre V. Griffin, convicted of second-degree murder, first degree feticide, attempted second degree murder (Source - Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

“It’s sad that this little boy never had an opportunity to live life to make his family proud and to ultimately be a part of the lives of the Edwards family but by serving justice on the people that we know killed that little baby boy and his mama, we feel relief that we’re able to provide some sort of closure to that family,” said Aguillard. “I pray that they can now move on and put this chapter of their lives behind them.”

Aguillard, who tried the case on behalf of District Attorney Tony Clayton and his office, said the jury took two hours to deliberate.

“Tony Clayton has taken a position and I have been instructed, as his Chief of Trials for the 18th Judicial District DA’s Office, that when a case involves serious gun violence we will not standby and work out deals. Our objective is to present these cases to the juries and the people of our three parishes to get justice for the victims,” added Aguillard.

Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a phone call on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, from a man saying that his girlfriend had been shot. They added Edwards was killed in a drive-by shooting on Russell Lane in Glynn.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
LSP: Suspect shot, killed after firing at officers serving warrant
Newman served as the head women’s tennis coach from 1973 to 1979, leading the then Ben-Gals to...
Pat Newman first women’s tennis coach in LSU history passes away
Reven Compton (mugshot)
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges of felony theft, attempted perpetration
First Responders Easter Parade
First responders put on Easter parade for patients at OLOL Children’s Hospital