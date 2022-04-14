Pair convicted in shooting death of pregnant woman

GLYNN, La. (WAFB) - A jury has convicted two men for a deadly Valentine’s Day shooting in 2019 that claimed the life of a pregnant woman, according to court officials.

Prosecutor Chad Aguillard with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in the shooting death of Aerial Edwards, 25, of Glynn, that Treveon Robinson and Andre Griffin, both from Port Allen, were both found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, and attempted second-degree murder, while Robinson was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Treveon L. Robinson, convicted of second-degree murder, first degree feticide, attempted second degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Treveon L. Robinson_Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)

Andre V. Griffin, convicted of second-degree murder, first degree feticide, attempted second degree murder (Source - Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

“It’s sad that this little boy never had an opportunity to live life to make his family proud and to ultimately be a part of the lives of the Edwards family but by serving justice on the people that we know killed that little baby boy and his mama, we feel relief that we’re able to provide some sort of closure to that family,” said Aguillard. “I pray that they can now move on and put this chapter of their lives behind them.”

Aguillard, who tried the case on behalf of District Attorney Tony Clayton and his office, said the jury took two hours to deliberate.

“Tony Clayton has taken a position and I have been instructed, as his Chief of Trials for the 18th Judicial District DA’s Office, that when a case involves serious gun violence we will not standby and work out deals. Our objective is to present these cases to the juries and the people of our three parishes to get justice for the victims,” added Aguillard.

Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a phone call on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, from a man saying that his girlfriend had been shot. They added Edwards was killed in a drive-by shooting on Russell Lane in Glynn.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.