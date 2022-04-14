1 dead, 2 badly injured in crash on River Road, officials say
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said they are on the scene of a deadly crash on River Road near L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 14.
They added two other people suffered critical injuries.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
