1 dead, 2 badly injured in crash on River Road, officials say

One person is dead and two others are badly injured after a crash on River Road near L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said they are on the scene of a deadly crash on River Road near L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 14.

They added two other people suffered critical injuries.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

