‘You don’t want this feeling’: Family of toddler killed by stray bullet wants justice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Devin Page Jr. had just started preschool, loved playing with his siblings, and loved his family.

“He was a great, a very smart, intelligent 3-year-old. He was always happy, you know he loved the dance, he loves school, he loves green, he loves trucks, he loves everything,” his mother, Tye Toliver, told WAFB.

Last night, bullets flew through his window and killed him in his sleep.

“Until it happens to you, until the gun is shot at your house, you know, until the bullets come through your window, you don’t get involved. You have nothing to say. But you don’t want this feeling that we have right now. You don’t want the feeling of knowing that you’ll never see your grandbaby or your son again. You don’t want that feeling,” his grandmother, Cathy Toliver, said.

The family said they tried to leave their house after hearing gunshots nearby several nights in a row.

“After the first couple of weeks I was trying to move out because of the neighbors because of the drama, it was always fighting. they were shooting at each other with guns,” Toliver said.

But the mother was told she would have to pay thousands to move.

“I try to stick it out, now that I stick it out, this is the outcome of what happened-- my son got killed,” Toliver said.

Neighbors said this street was not always like this.

“When I hear these shootings, I roll over on the floor and get down on the floor, scared to death,” Hattie Scales said.

The people who live on this street want the violence to stop.

“I want something to be done. I want the killers firsthand, I want justice for my son,” the mother said.

“It’s the only way we’re going to find strength right now is by the grace of God and with family and friends. you’ve got to keep hope alive and we are going to continue to fight for our grandson,” the grandmother said.

A memorial balloon release will be held at Sherwood Park on North Sherwood Forest Drive Saturday, April 14 at 3 p.m.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to cover his funeral expenses. You can donate to it by clicking here .

WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.