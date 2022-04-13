Video captures drive-by shooting in Prairieville neighborhood; Deputies name person of interest

UPDATE: Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said they have identified Myron Mills as a person of interest involved in the drive-by shooting incident in the Bullion Crossing Subdivision.

Myron Mills (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are also looking for a Kia Rio four-door sedan, modeled likely between the years of 2016-2023, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle does not appear to bear any license plate but may have a paper tag or placard in its place.

Authorities said they are also looking for a Kia Rio four-door sedan, modeled likely between the years of 2016-2023. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple gunshots were fired in a matter of seconds in a Prairieville neighborhood, sending children on a nearby playground running for safety, video from the scene shows.

Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident which unfolded just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Bullion Crossing Subdivision, said Donovan Jackson, a spokesman with Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The subdivision is located behind Gold’s Gym on Airline Highway, near Bullion Primary School in Prairieville. A man who lives in Bullion Crossing, who asked not to be identified, told WAFB-TV a vehicle drove into the neighborhood and fired the shots, shooting out at least one window of a home and leaving behind other bullet holes in that same home. He said it appears that particular home was being specifically targeted.

He said a person who lives in that home then got into their own vehicle and chased after the person who fired the shots.

“There are a lot of scared families now,” the homeowner said.

No one was injured.

Jackson, the sheriff’s office spokesman, said deputies arrived to find a home and vehicle struck by gunfire.

“Deputies were advised by a resident that no one inside the home was struck by gunfire,” he said.

Jackson said the person or persons who fired the shots had already fled the area when deputies arrived.

“The video of what happened in Bullion Crossing Monday evening is certainly alarming,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre Wednesday evening. “I can understand the residents’ concerns. We do believe this an isolated situation and our detectives are actively investigating this shooting. We will do everything in our power to find the people involved in this shooting and bring them to justice.”

Webre asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting near that same area back in February. In that case, a 19-year-old was arrested after a man was shot multiple times on Ira Babin Drive on Feb. 8, 2022. The victim survived.

