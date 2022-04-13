Ask the Expert
Coroner called to scene of vehicle fire on I-110 South

Vehicle Fire on I-110 South
Vehicle Fire on I-110 South(Viewer Submitted Photo)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: Authorities tell WAFB the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been called out due to a fatality at the scene of the vehicle fire on I-110 South.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have closed I-110 South at North 22nd Street due to a vehicle fire, according to DOTD.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

Traffic is currently backed up on I-110 South to Chippewa Street.

