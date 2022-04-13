Coroner called to scene of vehicle fire on I-110 South

UPDATE: Authorities tell WAFB the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been called out due to a fatality at the scene of the vehicle fire on I-110 South.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have closed I-110 South at North 22nd Street due to a vehicle fire, according to DOTD.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

Traffic is currently backed up on I-110 South to Chippewa Street.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.