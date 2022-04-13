Ask the Expert
Tonight: Strong storms and heavy rain likely

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A slow moving cold front will work through the local area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 13
Sct’d showers and t-storms will start to develop by midafternoon Wednesday increasing in coverage and intensity as we move through the evening hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 13
A Slight Risk (2 out 5) for severe weather remains in place. One or two storms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind, hail, and/or a brief tornado. Storm risk begins around 4 PM and carries over until 3 AM Thursday.

A Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall also remains in place. Localized pockets of heavy rain could lead to flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas especially Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Rain amounts of 1-2″ are expected on average which should be manageable. Isolated locations could receive as much as 3-4″ which could result in localized flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of SE Louisiana from 4 PM Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 13
A cold front will push away the rain by sunrise Thursday. The remainder of Thursday will actually be a very nice day with bright sunshine and less humid conditions. This weather trend doesn’t last long. A warm front will push north out of the Gulf bringing warm and humid conditions back by Friday afternoon. A few sct’d t-showers will be possible as we close out the week and move through the Easter Weekend. Temperatures will be quite warm, so dress accordingly as highs reach the mid 80°s.

A cold front is set to arrive for the Monday following Easter. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible as the front passes. Earlier indications were that this front would provide a decent cool down for the middle of next week. Now it appears weather forecast models are trending with less of a cool down.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 13
