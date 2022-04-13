Ask the Expert
Toddler killed by stray bullet in shooting on Fairfields Avenue, police investigating

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 3-year-old was killed in connection to a shooting in Baton Rouge Tuesday night.

A spokesman with the department confirmed the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Fairfields Avenue, not far from N. Foster Drive just after 11:00 p.m. Tues., April 12.

Police say Devin Page Jr., 3, was hit by a stray bullet while lying in bed.

Page died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

