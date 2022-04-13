Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23

A tornado and severe weather caused damage in Bell County, Texas, on Tuesday. (Source: KWTX/CNN)
By KWTX staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The severe weather and tornado that struck in the Salado area Tuesday evening leveled buildings, downed power lines, uprooted trees and injured at least 23 people, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

Of those injured, 12 required hospitalization and one appears to be in critical condition, Blackburn said.

According to the county judge, the first call regarding a tornado was received at about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. Dozens of calls soon followed after the tornado crossed from northern Williamson County into the Salado area in southern Bell County, KWTX reported.

Blackburn said search and rescue crews have done multiple walkthroughs and, as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, believe everyone in the storm-ravaged area is accounted for.

“Buildings were reduced to rubble and power lines are scattered all over the place,” Blackburn said, “The damage is extensive and, at this time, to not have any fatalities is very significant.”

Blackburn said the county is ready to provide an emergency shelter to those affected, but homeowners afflicted by the storm turned down help Tuesday evening.

The focus will now turn to cleaning up the debris from damaged homes and restoring downed power lines in the area.

“There will be many, many days of cleanup after this,” the county judge warned.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Toddler killed by stray bullet in shooting on Fairfields Avenue, police investigating
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
Flood Watch in effect until Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m.
Flood Watch issued ahead of storms that could produce heavy rain
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Bayou Pigeon Bridge shut down after being hit by barge
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine