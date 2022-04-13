Ask the Expert
Police: Man dies months after attack, suspect charged

Percy Cage III
Percy Cage III(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they have charged a suspect with murder months after he allegedly severely beat a man.

The incident happened on the morning of Dec. 21, 2021, in the 1100 block of North Acadian East Thruway.

Percy Cage III, 49, of Baton Rouge, severely beat Rodney Knighten, 63, also of Baton Rouge, according to the police department.

Knighten was taken to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Almost a month after the alleged attack, police said the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Cage on Jan. 19.

Cage was then booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of attempted murder.

A little more than two months later, detectives said Knighten died on April 3 from the injuries suffered in the attack.

Police said Cage was rebooked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday, April 13.

