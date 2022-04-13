Organizers running local domestic violence shelters ask state lawmakers for more funding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence wants to put in more safety resources and programs to protect victims. The only issue is funding.

Last year, Louisiana had the 5th highest number of female homicide victims compared to the rest of the states, according to Mariah Wineski with the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“Unfortunately, over the past two years we have seen a significant increase in rates of domestic violence overall, and unfortunately in the rates of domestic violence-related homicide as well,” explained Wineski.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office reported 36 domestic violence-related deaths last year.

“Unfortunately in Louisiana, we rely almost entirely on federal funding and donations to fund domestic violence victim services. There are no state general funds that go toward domestic violence victim services in Louisiana,” added Wineski.

Wineski is working with lawmakers to get more money that will give victims those services as well as help shelters that cater to those in need.

“From a financial standpoint, it is very hard to take on additional service as areas, as well as the eight we are currently providing services to,” explained Keysha Robinson with the Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge.

Robinson says they’ve opened their doors to help other shelters in Louisiana during natural disasters like Hurricane Ida. She says it’s getting to the point where the help they can provide is limited because of expenses.

“We are seeing more and more families with four and five kids per household. Currently, at our facility, we have 44 minor kids and 19 women housed in our Baton Rouge campus, and that’s very costly. We are doing everything we can possible to make sure that we provide them quality service,” added Robinson.

Right now, the Coalition is working to give victims safer housing options, better transportation to get them to and from work, and finding daycare services for their children. It’s a heavy task, but one they can’t carry out without support.

“With domestic violence victim services, you really get what you pay for as a state. If you are not willing to invest as a state in having a good safety net for victims, then you are going to see victims, unfortunately, falling through the cracks and that’s what we have in Louisiana,” said Wineski.

On Thursday, April 21, Baton Rouge Police Department will put on a panel discussion talking about domestic violence and sexual assault to remind others that there are resources and that someone can help them.

